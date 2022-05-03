Argent Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,517. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

