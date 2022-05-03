Argent Trust Co Has $692,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 252,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

