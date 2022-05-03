Argent Trust Co Has $7.90 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Shares of BLK traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $714.94 and its 200-day moving average is $824.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.00 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

