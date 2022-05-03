Argent Trust Co Has $970,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

NYSE COF traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

