Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 121,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,102 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 3,096,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

