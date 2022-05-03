Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 117,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

