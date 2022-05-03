Argent Trust Co Purchases 147 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

