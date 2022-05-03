Argent Trust Co Purchases 3,072 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 8,878,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

