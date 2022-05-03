Argent Trust Co Purchases 840 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

