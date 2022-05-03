Argent Trust Co Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.92. 6,970,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

