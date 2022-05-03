Argent Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,982,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 75,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

