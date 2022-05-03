Argent Trust Co Sells 1,531 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.77. The stock had a trading volume of 160,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.47. The company has a market cap of $317.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

