Argent Trust Co Sells 222 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,333. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $116.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

