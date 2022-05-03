Argent Trust Co Sells 269 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $178.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

