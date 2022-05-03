Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $200.25. 37,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

