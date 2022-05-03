Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.
ARBK has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,155. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
