Arhaus, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 3rd

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.