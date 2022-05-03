ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 2,919,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,134,490. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

