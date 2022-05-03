Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arko by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arko by 2,069.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

