Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.25. 807,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,662. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

