Arweave (AR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.42 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Arweave has a market cap of $829.17 million and approximately $52.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $24.83 or 0.00064786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.