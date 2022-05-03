Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,544 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $351.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

