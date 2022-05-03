Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,146 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $134.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

