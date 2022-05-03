Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,908 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

