Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 583 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.38 and its 200 day moving average is $491.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.25.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.