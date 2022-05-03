Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 9,047 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of PS Business Parks worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 15.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

