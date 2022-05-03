Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

