Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chewy worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

