Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

