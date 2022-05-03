Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

GRMN stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.59. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

