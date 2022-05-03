Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,570 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

