Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

WAT stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.05 and its 200 day moving average is $331.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

