Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.12. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.