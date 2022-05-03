Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 490 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.17).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406.32. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.62). The stock has a market cap of £527.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

