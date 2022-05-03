ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $155,099.76 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00260954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014881 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

