Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATKR traded up $14.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,829. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.