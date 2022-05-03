ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

