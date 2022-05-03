Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ATRI opened at $638.90 on Friday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $579.96 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Atrion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

