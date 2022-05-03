AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.
AudioCodes stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AudioCodes (Get Rating)
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
