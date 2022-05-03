AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

AudioCodes stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

