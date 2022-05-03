Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

AUGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.