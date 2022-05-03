Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,062. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

