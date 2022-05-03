Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.86 ($15.64) and last traded at €14.56 ($15.33). Approximately 1,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.38 ($15.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

About Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

