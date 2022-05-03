Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 586

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.65) to GBX 514 ($6.42) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.42.

ATDRY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 429,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

