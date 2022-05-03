Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. 152,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,949. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

