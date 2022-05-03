Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 72,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

