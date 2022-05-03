Automata Network (ATA) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00220360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039121 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00421384 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,195.62 or 1.88562129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

