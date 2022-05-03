Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.92. Approximately 128,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 55,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.
The firm has a market cap of C$504.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
