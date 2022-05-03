Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

AVTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 5,445,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Avantor has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,256,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

