Avaya (AVYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Avaya has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.720-$2.880 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avaya stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $817.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

