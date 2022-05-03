Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avaya to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Avaya has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.720-$2.880 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AVYA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,400. The firm has a market cap of $817.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Avaya has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.